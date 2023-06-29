WATCH: NYC Mayor Adams Tells Complaining Woman To Stop Treating Him Like Her Slave





A heated exchange between Mayor Eric Adams and a constituent unfolded at a community conversation event held at Gregorio Luperon High School for Science and Mathematics in Washington Heights. The confrontation stemmed from criticism of the city’s new rent increase rules, with the mayor likening the woman’s behavior to that of a plantation owner.

In video footage captured during the meeting, the woman interrupted Adams to accuse him of “raising the rent.” The mayor clarified that he does not have control over the Rent Guidelines Board, which recently faced backlash for approving rent hikes of up to 6 percent on New York City’s one million rent-stabilized apartments.

Undeterred, the woman continued her tirade into the microphone, repeatedly pointing her finger at Adams and insisting that he had expressed support for the rent increases. Remaining composed, Adams responded, “First, if you’re going to ask a question, don’t point at me and don’t be disrespectful to me. I’m the mayor of this city, and treat me with the respect that would deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult.”

The mayor then delivered a stern rebuke, stating, “Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own.” His response garnered some applause from the audience.

Asserting his maturity and composure, Adams added, “I’m a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man, and I’ll walk out of this room as a grown man. I answered your question – go to the next table.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)