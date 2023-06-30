“WAS HE ALIVE?” Christie Tears Into DeSantis Over His Response To Jan. 6 Riot [SEE THE VIDEO]





Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie didn’t hold back in criticizing his rival Ron DeSantis’ remarks regarding the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Christie described DeSantis’ response as “one of the most ridiculous answers I’ve heard in this race so far.”

During an event in New Hampshire on Tuesday, DeSantis was asked whether he believed former President Trump had “violated the peaceful transfer of power, a key principle of American democracy that we must uphold,” with his claims of election fraud. DeSantis replied, “I wasn’t anywhere near Washington that day. I have nothing to do with what happened that day. Obviously, I didn’t enjoy seeing, you know, what happened, but we’ve gotta go forward on this stuff. We cannot be looking backwards and be mired in the past.”

Reacting to DeSantis’ response on CNN the following day, Chris Christie expressed his disbelief, saying, “He wasn’t anywhere near Washington. Did he have a TV? Was he alive that day? Did he see what was going on? I mean, that’s one of the most ridiculous answers I’ve heard in this race so far.”

“You don’t have an opinion about January 6th except to say, I didn’t particularly enjoy what happened?” Christie continued. “People were killed. People were killed, Kaitlan, as you know that day, on Capitol Hill, defending the Capitol. We had members of Congress who were running for their lives. We had people trying to hunt down the Vice President of the United States, chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence.’ And Donald Trump the entire time sat outside the Oval Office, that little dining room of his, eating a well-done cheeseburger and watching TV and doing nothing to stop what was going on until it got to the point where even he could no longer stand it.”

“And Ron DeSantis doesn’t have any opinion on that?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)