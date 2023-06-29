BDE: Sudden Petira of Philanthropist R’ Avrohom Moshe Melohn Z”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden Petira of R’ Avrohom Moshe Melohn Z”L, one of the leading Baalei Tzedakah in America. He was 65.

The Niftar, who lives in Manhattan, was visiting a friend in Monsey on Thursday morning, when he suddenly collapsed. Rockland Hatzolah responded and did everything they could to save his life. Unfortunately he was Niftar in the home he was visiting.

The Levaya will be held on Thursday afternoon in Monsey at Ohr Someyach, 244 Route 306. The Kevura will be in Eretz Yisroel.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

