25 Leading Rabbanim And Roshei Yeshiva Issue Ban On Using AI Chatbots

More than two dozen rabbanim and roshei yeshiva are publicly banning the use of artificial intelligence chatbots such as the wildly popular Chat-GPT.
In the kol koreh, the morei derech write that such chats have the ability to ingrain the wrong hashkafos in people, as well as outright kefirah, abominations, and other harmful content. It adds that those who begin using it are opening the door to being exposed to a veritable minefield of poisonous perspectives.
“Therefore,” the 25 rabbanim and roshei yeshiva write, “it is assur to connect with and use artificial intelligence chats, whether via a phone, text, or computer, even for a necessary use, and kal vachomer for divrei torah.”
The kol koreh states that this ban is applicable to all men, women, and children. It also exhorts parents and educators to bear the responsibility of warning their children and students against using AI chatbots.
Importantly, the kol koreh notes that for those who need to use such chatbots in their business, “for the time being there is no solution on how to allow it,” but there will be future discussions on ways AI chatbots can be incorporated for business uses.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Can someone please explain how AI is different then what comes up on a regular search. Yes I do agree there is a problem. for example if you Google a word like mishkon or the English word tabernacle you are very likely to get search results from some messianic congregation as well as some good sites so you don’t open the problematic site With AI they take information from a bunch of sources so if you google the word mishkon you’ll get a paragraph which is put together from no good sources. But for a regular type of search like you want to know the price of tea in China what is the problem?
Ask it to give non-kofer answers.
They tried to ban the Rambam.
They tried to ban the printing press.
They tried to ban the cell phone.
They tried to ban texting.
They tried to ban the internet.
They tried to ban…………
These gedolim are unfortunately being told lies and divrei guzma by their immediate shamashim. It’s doing a HUGE disservice to the yirei shamayim who will inevitably have to use these things.
We all know how this will turn out.
First people will do this in private. Then the rabbanim will scream at these people. Then, in fifteen years, when they realize that the majority of the frum community uses this stuff in a daily basis and there is no turning back, they’ll issue a non-sensicak “hetter parnasa” which can ONLY be issued by a competent posek… ridiculous.
What the Gedolim SHOULD do is issue a “strong recommendation” and inform people about the TRUE dangers of these programs and what it will do to Torah society. How do we live with this as oppose to ignoring it.
This is only making people lose respect for these Gedolim. I am not alone.
If you can mamish have a 100% insular community, go for it. For the rest of us, this is passé and useless.
Ban Google too!
Which one is better AI or YWN?
וודאי לשון הרע vs ספק ????
GROW UP
1. A chashuve rav once said – ‘every time a kol korei comes out which many won’t listen to, the ONLY’ thing the author gained was delegitimization of our rabbis’
2. No kol kore ever came out against google search. Why is AI any different – because it has a shmansy name??
3. Whoever is behind the kol kore, and you know who you are – you know very well that when a question is asked a certain way, you’ll get the answer and signatures you want.
4. To the the kol kore author – my name is Mordechai.
What’s yours?
Disclaimer;
a) I’m a religious guy like all of you and highly respect these Rabbonim of ours.
b) Seeing as many kol kores are fake, i take the liberty to assume the same here
1) Lol. Who’s going to listen? Nobody who doesn’t listen about having a kosher phone, which is most of the orthodox world. Why do they waste what power they have?
2) You can’t just create ‘issurim’. Are they the Sanhedrin hagadol or something? Are they doing a cheirim in beis din?
3) The tool is not the problem. Guns kill. Not ossur to have or handle. Cars can be driven to bad places. Not ossur to have or use. Wikipedia, libraries, stores, etc all provide ‘access’ to bad stuff and bad topics, but that doesn’t make them fundamentally ossur. Some things are definitely bad ideas and one will have to answer to hashem for placing oneself in the grip of such nisyonos, but they are not ‘ossur’.