Hatzolah Member In Critical Condition After Being Bitten By Snake During ATV Rescue Operation





An accident near Bnei Brak just before Shabbos turned into a catastrophe when a responding Ichud Hatzolah member was critically hurt during a rescue operation. The Ichud Hatzolah member, Roey Ben Sarah, responded to an off-road ATV accident and was working to rescue the seriously injured rider when he was bitten by a poisonous snake.

The Hatzolah member fell to the ground and became trapped himself, with additional paramedics rushing in to treat him, intubating and ventilating the stricken Hatzolah member. Fire department personnel were eventually able to extract the ATV rider and Roey from their precarious positions, and both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The Hatzolah member and ATV rider are both currently in critical condition in the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones during this challenging time,” Ichud Hatzolah said. “It is deeply saddening to witness how an individual who simply wanted to help someone in need now finds himself in critical condition.”

Additional updates are expected after Shabbos.

