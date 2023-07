Two patients are in critical condition following a fire in an apartment building in Flatbush.

The fire started at around 9:40AM, in a 6th floor apartment at 1347 East 17th Street between Avenue M and Avenue N.

Flatbush Hatzolah and the FDNY treated around four patients. Two of them are in critical condition.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)