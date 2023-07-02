Sudden Tragic Passing of Mrs. Chana Rochel Stern A”H





The Miami Beach Jewish community was plunged into shock and sadness Motzei Shabbos as news broke that Mrs. Chana Rochel Stern (nee Pruzansky) suddenly passed away over Shabbos from a massive heart attack. She was just 45.

Mrs. Stern a”h leaves behind 5 children, and her beloved husband Rabbi Yekusiel Stern, who is director of Miami Beach Community Kollel and secretary for the Beis Din of South Florida

Mrs. Stern was a teacher of Jewish History and Parshas Hashavua at Bais Yaakov Miami.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at the 7th Street Chapel in Lakewood at 4:30 pm, with kevurah in Eretz Yisroel.

A fundraiser has been launched to assist her husband and children in the wake of this terrible tragedy. Donations to the fundraiser can be made by clicking here.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

