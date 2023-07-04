BIDEN BLUES: Overwhelming Majority of Americans Lose Confidence in Government, Poll Reveals





According to a recent poll conducted ahead of the July 4th holiday, confidence in the United States government has plummeted to its lowest point among G7 countries, highlighting what many are calling the “Biden Blues.”

The survey, which gauged public sentiment in the world’s leading industrialized nations, revealed a striking lack of faith in the current administration’s ability to effectively govern. Out of all the G7 nations, the United States ranked the lowest in terms of confidence in the government’s policies and actions.

According to the poll, just 31% of American adults “have confidence” in the U.S. government, down from 56%, the highest in the G7, in 2006. A whopping 69% of Americans said they did not have confidence in the government.

The U.S. was followed closely by the U.K., with just 33% of British adults having confidence in its government.

Among the other G7 countries, Germany ranked the highest with 61% of its citizens having confidence in its government, followed by Canada at 51%, France at 46%, Japan at 43%, and Italy at 41%.

According to Gallup, Americans’ confidence in their government has declined sharply over the years, but saw a drop from 46% to 40% after President Biden took office in 2021, and again to 31% in 2022, on par with the lowest levels of confidence reached in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)