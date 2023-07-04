CATSKILLS: Firefighters Battle Blaze At Camp Chaviva, All Campers Safe





Ellenville firefighters are battling a structure fire at Camp Chaviva in the Catskills. The fire reportedly broke out in a building that contains offices and two floors of sleeping quarters.

The local fire department responded swiftly to the scene and quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm, thereby increasing the manpower and resources to fight the blaze.

ALL CAMPERS HAVE BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR AND ARE SAFE.

One firefighter was treated by Hatzolah for smoke inhalation.

The administration of Camp Chaviva released the following statement: We have experienced a fire in our main building. B”H, everyone is safe and accounted for. We will give you an update as [soon as possible].

