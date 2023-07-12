Britain’s Chief Rabbi Mirvis Is “Knighted” By King Charles III





Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis of the United Kingdom has been officially honored as Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in a ceremony held at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, according to an announcement from his office.

King Charles III bestowed the prestigious accolade upon Rabbi Mirvis as part of the 2023 New Year Honours, which were publicly disclosed earlier this year. The honor recognizes his exceptional contributions to the Jewish community, interfaith relations, and education.

This year’s honours list, approved by King Charles following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September, marked the first of his reign.

The January announcement highlighted Rabbi Mirvis’s tenure as chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth since 2013 and his proactive engagement with global issues through his concept of a “Judaism of Responsibility.” Notably, he intervened on behalf of the persecuted Uyghur Muslims, making him the sole global faith leader to address their plight.

Expressing his gratitude upon the announcement, Rabbi Mirvis stated, “I am enormously honored and deeply humbled by this award.” He also emphasized the significance of receiving the accolade from King Charles during his first year as monarch, deeming it a particularly poignant moment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)