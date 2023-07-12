WATCH THIS: Rep. Matt Gaetz Blasts FBI Director, ‘Are You Protecting the Bidens?!’ ‘Sounds Like A Shakedown’

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz blasted FBI Director Christopher Wray about the bureau’s allegedly lenient conduct towards investigations of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden at a hearing on Wednesday, asking him whether the bureau was protecting the family.
During Wednesday's committee hearing, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz went after FBI Director Christopher Wray, wasting no time getting right to the point:
“I’m sitting here with my father. I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” Gaetz said, quoting a WhatsApp message made by Hunter Biden to a Chinese businessman, according to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, which was released in June. “Sounds like a shakedown, doesn’t it, director?”
Fireworks at the House Judiciary Committee hearing!
During Wednesday’s committee hearing, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz went after FBI Director Christopher Wray, wasting no time getting right to the point; “Are you protecting the Bidens?” Gaetz asked point blank.
The two got into it over an alleged Hunter Biden WhatsApp message; Gaetz read it to Wray, entering it into the Congressional record.
“I’m sitting here with my father. I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here, waiting for the call, with my father,” Gaetz read.
“Sounds like a shakedown, doesn’t it Director?”
“I’m not going to get into commenting on that,” Wray answers.
“You seem deeply uncurious about it— almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?” Gaetz fires back.
“Absolutely not! The FBI has no interest in protecting anyone politically,” Wray pushed back.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
the entire DOJ and FBI are Democrats working for Democrats and create an entire false thing of Russian collusion to hurt Trump.
It’s all one sided.
Hypocrisy & Double Standards are sooo clear !!
Imagine if trump did what the Biden’s do??
“I’m sitting here with my father. I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”
Gaetz is too stupid to realize how idiotic he is.
During the Republican weaponization of congressional hearings in order to help Trump get elected , the Republicans show consistently that they have absolutely zero against the FBI and the Biden’s. The whatsapp message is absolutely meaningless.
‘There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain’ . Liz Cheney.
Ted Lieu today:
After reminding everybody of the number of Trump associates convicted by a Federal Court under the leadership of Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions, he summarized his point.
“It is not the fault of the FBI that Donald Trump surrounded himself with criminals.”
People like gaetz, investigated for his own villainous menuvaldige behavior, are desperate to do anything they can to divert attention from their chief immoral degenerate serial lying menuval. Coming up with zero. Biden has been in public life for decades, if he was involved in something nefarious, someone intelligent, as opposed to these imbecilic twits, would’ve discovered it years ago.
