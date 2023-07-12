WATCH THIS: Rep. Matt Gaetz Blasts FBI Director, ‘Are You Protecting the Bidens?!’ ‘Sounds Like A Shakedown’





Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz blasted FBI Director Christopher Wray about the bureau’s allegedly lenient conduct towards investigations of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden at a hearing on Wednesday, asking him whether the bureau was protecting the family.

During Wednesday’s committee hearing, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz went after FBI Director Christopher Wray, wasting no time getting right to the point; “Are you protecting the Bidens?” Gaetz asked point blank.

The two got into it over an alleged Hunter Biden WhatsApp message; Gaetz read it to Wray, entering it into the Congressional record.

“I’m sitting here with my father. I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here, waiting for the call, with my father,” Gaetz read.

“Sounds like a shakedown, doesn’t it Director?”

“I’m not going to get into commenting on that,” Wray answers.

“You seem deeply uncurious about it— almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?” Gaetz fires back.

“Absolutely not! The FBI has no interest in protecting anyone politically,” Wray pushed back.

