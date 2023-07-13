MONTICELLO: Person Killed In Massive Crash On Route 17B





Monticello, New York – A serious accident involving multiple vehicles occurred today on Route 17B in Monticello. Emergency personnel swiftly responded to the scene, where they encountered a harrowing situation requiring immediate medical attention.

Reports indicate that an overturned vehicle was the focal point of the crash, with several other vehicles involved in the collision. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation by local authorities.

A chopper has been placed on stand-by to potentially airlift a victim to a trauma center, however, it was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Tragically, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An additional three victims were treated by Catskills Hatzolah, with one of them being transported to Orange Regional Medical Center.

A person was taken into police custody a few miles away from the scene in regards to the crash.

The crash occurred directly in front of Monticello Collision.

Commuters and residents in the area should anticipate extensive delays due to the ongoing investigation and necessary clean-up efforts.

Chevra Kaddisha services were not needed in this tragic incident.

