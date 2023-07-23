TRAGEDY: 11-Year-Old Who Suffered Severe Allergic Reaction In Catskills Niftar





Avraham Yosef Weiss z”l, the 11-year-old Boro Park boy who suffered a massive allergic reaction in Nachlei Emunah in Monticello in the Catskills nearly two weeks ago, has tragically passed away.

Doctors at Westchester Medical Center valiantly fought to save the life of the young boy, who had suffered multiple cardiac arrests during the incident, but were sadly unsuccessful.

Avraham Yosef z”l returned his neshama to its Creator on Sunday morning.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Kiryas Joel cemetery, 82 Raywood Dr., Monroe, NY.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)