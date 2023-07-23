TRAGEDY: 11-Year-Old Who Suffered Severe Allergic Reaction In Catskills Niftar

Avraham Yosef Weiss z”l, the 11-year-old Boro Park boy who suffered a massive allergic reaction in Nachlei Emunah in Monticello in the Catskills nearly two weeks ago, has tragically passed away.
Doctors at Westchester Medical Center valiantly fought to save the life of the young boy, who had suffered multiple cardiac arrests during the incident, but were sadly unsuccessful.
Avraham Yosef z”l returned his neshama to its Creator on Sunday morning.
The levaya is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Kiryas Joel cemetery, 82 Raywood Dr., Monroe, NY.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
BDE. Tenachamu min HaShamayim
This is the 2nd tragedy in the area where a kid under bar mitzva is gone, R”L
– At least 2 designated staff in every camp dining room must trained on epi-pens & sudden anaphylactic shock.
– Do not under any circumstances the clot shots to you kids. The shmira of shomer pesaim is now long gone according Rav Moshe’s psak.