Republican Presidential Candidates Weigh In On Trump’s THIRD Indictment





Republican presidential candidates have begun weighing in after Special Counsel Jack Smith slammed frontrunner Donald Trump with a four-count indictment over his efforts to stop his fall from power following the 2020 presidential election.

The indictment accuses Trump of three separate conspiracies: defrauding the U.S. government, obstructing an official proceeding, and conspiring against people’s rights.

Former VP Mike Pence, a key witness in the indictment, said the “indictment serves as an important reminder: Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States.”



Second-place presidential candidate Ron DeSantis reacted by saying he had not read the indictment, but vowed to “end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans” if elected president.



Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said: “The latest indictment reaffirms my earlier call that Donald Trump should step away from the campaign for the good of the country. If not, the voters must choose a different path.”

Former Rep. Will Hurd, another presidential candidate, said Trump’s campaign is “driven by an attempt to stay out of prison and scam his supporters into footing his legal bills.”

“It’s about time our party, including the 2024 candidates, wake up to the fact that this guy only cares about himself, not our country’s future,” Hurd added.



Vivek Ramaswamy defended Trump, saying, “It is wrong and incorrect and inaccurate to place blame on what happened on January 6th at the feet of Donald Trump.”

