SHOULD BE FUN: Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom Agree To Debate Each Other Head-On





In what promises to be a fiery showdown, Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has accepted a challenge to debate California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is rumored to be eyeing a potential presidential run himself. The two governors will go head-to-head with Fox News host Sean Hannity moderating the event.

The idea of a one-on-one debate between the two prominent governors emerged during their ongoing social media battles but was formally proposed by Hannity during an interview with Newsom on Fox News.

During a Wednesday interview with DeSantis, Hannity played the clip of Newsom agreeing to the debate and asked for the Republican’s response. Without hesitation, DeSantis declared, “Absolutely. I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where we’ll do it.”

Taking to Twitter, DeSantis further emphasized his enthusiasm, stating that “the debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years.” He expressed readiness to discuss his plans to reverse the country’s decline anytime, anywhere.

In response to the challenge, the Newsom camp promptly sent their proposal for the debate to Fox News. They suggested that the event take place on November 8th or 10th in Georgia, Nevada, or North Carolina, with Hannity moderating the 90-minute encounter.

The prospect of this debate has captured the attention of the nation, with pundits predicting it to be a “godsend” for Governor DeSantis, as it will thrust him into the spotlight and cement his position as a top contender in the Republican race for the 2024 presidential nomination.

