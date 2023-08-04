Catskills Hatzalah Conduct Training At Neversink Reservoir





Catskills Hatzalah showcased their seamless collaboration and preparedness during a highly successful exercise held Thursday at the Neversink Reservoir.

The training session focused on enhancing response capabilities and coordination between Hatzalah and other emergency agencies during emergencies.

Various scenarios were simulated during the day’s drills, including an overturned boat with multiple critical victims in the water. These realistic scenarios allowed Catskills Hatzalah and other emergency agencies to practice under high-pressure situations, ensuring they are well-prepared for real-life emergencies.