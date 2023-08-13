Iranian Jew Stopped At Ben Gurion Airport For Suspected Espionage, Deported to Iran





An Iranian man of Jewish descent was apprehended at Ben Gurion Airport on Friday, raising suspicions of engaging in espionage activities on behalf of Iranian intelligence, according to Israel’s Shin Bet security agency.

The man, who has familial connections in Israel, was taken into custody by Shin Bet agents upon his arrival early on Friday morning. The security agency disclosed that during interrogation, the man admitted to being in Israel on a mission to spy for Tehran. Consequently, he was promptly deported back to Iran via a third country. Authorities deemed that he posed no immediate threat.

The specific country from which he had entered Israel has not been disclosed by the Shin Bet.

According to the Shin Bet’s report, the individual had been directed by Iranian security operatives to gather intelligence on Israel prior to his journey. He was furnished with a seemingly innocuous item – an empty tissue box – intended to conceal surveillance equipment, including a cellular phone and a portable power bank.

“The provided items were likely intended for his use in clandestine espionage activities targeting entities within Israel,” remarked the Shin Bet.

The agency further disclosed that the suspect was instructed to utilize his time within Israel to collect information on multiple designated targets. The addresses of these targets were intended to be communicated to him by his Iranian handler subsequent to his arrival.

The incident is perceived as part of a broader Iranian endeavor to establish covert espionage and potentially terror networks within Israel. The Shin Bet also highlighted the influence that Iran seeks to exert on social divisions via online platforms.

This announcement deviates from the customary practice of the Shin Bet, which typically refrains from promptly publicizing developments in international espionage cases involving Iran. Furthermore, the agency does not typically repatriate apprehended spies back to their home countries.

Sources within the defense establishment conveyed that the individual in question had likely succumbed to pressure from Iranian intelligence, as well as the allure of substantial financial gain. This contributed to the decision to deport him rather than press charges.

A defense official emphasized that the low likelihood of the individual facing legal charges within the Israeli system was due to his non-Israeli citizenship and the fact that he had not yet engaged in any substantive activities.

“He was intercepted before any action was taken. This is in addition to other operational considerations,” the official elaborated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)