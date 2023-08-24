Agudath Israel Statement on Petira of Hagaon HaRav Aharon Schechter ZT”L





Boruch Dayan Ha’emes.

Agudath Israel of America is devastated at the loss today of one of the great Torah leaders of our generation, Rav Aharon Schechter, zt”l. Rav Schechter was Rosh HaYeshiva of Yeshiva and Mesivta Rabbeinu Chaim Berlin, and a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah for decades.

“There are no words. We are reeling,” said Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, executive vice president of Agudath Israel. “Rav Schechter was a true exemplar of da’as Torah, and a tangible link to the Torah and hashkofah of his great Rebbe, the Rosh HaYeshiva Rav Yitzchok Hutner zt’l. His involvement in the many needs of Klal Yisroel was legendary. The entire Jewish world has suffered a terrible blow with his death.”

The levaya is scheduled for 12:45 pm in Brooklyn at Yeshiva Rabbeinu Chaim Berlin, 1585 Coney Island Avenue, between Avenues L and M).

May we share besoros tovos.