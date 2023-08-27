INSANE FOOTAGE: Racecar Thrown Like A Toy, Flips TEN TIMES In Major NASCAR Wreck





Harrowing footage shows the moment a racecar carrying NASCAR driver Ryan Preece was struck and flipped ten times during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night.

Preece, driving the No. 41 car, got tangled up with another driver, Chase Briscoe, sending Preece’s car careening off the track before going airborne. The vehicle then toppled over itself multiple times before finally settling down upright with a massive bang.

Thanks to the extensive safety measures on racecars, Preece managed to climb out of the vehicle. He was quickly attended to by medical staff, who cleared him of any serious injuries, though he was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Preece was released from the hospital on Sunday.

