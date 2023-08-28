Haley: President Kamala Harris “Should Send A Chill Up Every American Spine”





Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned of the terrifying prospect of a President Kamala Harris, which is a very real possibility if octogenarian Joe Biden wins the 2024 presidential election. In an interview with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Haley suggested that such an outcome should be alarming for every American citizen.

“My concern is we cannot have Kamala Harris as president. We can’t chance this. We have to make sure that we have a new generational leader that’s going to bring in not only Republicans, but we’re going to pull back the independents. We’re going to bring back in the suburban women, we’re going to bring in Hispanics. We’re going to bring in the Asian community. We have to make sure we win this, because the thought of Kamala Harris being president should send a chill up every American spine.”

Haley emphasized the need for a fresh conservative leader capable of addressing the issues of the present and future. She underscored the importance of moving beyond past disputes and ensuring that the justice system is not weaponized against political figures.

Haley also spoke about the ongoing race for the Republican nomination. Although a recent Fox News poll indicated that 53% of likely voters preferred Donald Trump, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed by 37 points, Haley expressed optimism about her campaign’s trajectory. “It’s actually just getting started,” she stated, highlighting her extensive engagement with voters in New Hampshire, Iowa, and South Carolina.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)