WINGING IT: Trump Lawyer Says He Doesn’t Need To Prep For Trial





In an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, Alina Habba, the legal spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, dismissed the notion that her client would require much preparation for his upcoming court trials.

Anchor Shannon Bream questioned Habba about the logistical challenges of preparing a client for multiple trials while also considering Trump’s potential presidential ambitions.

Habba countered that Trump should not be regarded as an ordinary individual, highlighting his intelligence and familiarity with legal proceedings. She suggested that Trump’s ability to “wing it” is a reflection of his unique qualities, including his perceived understanding of the situations he faces.

“If it was a normal person, honestly, Shannon, I could understand the concern,” Habba responded. “President Trump is not your average person. He’s incredibly intelligent and he knows the ropes. He also knows the facts because he lived them. These are not complicated facts.”

Addressing specific cases, such as the investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Habba downplayed the need for extensive preparation. She referred to Trump’s characterization of the relevant phone call as “the perfect phone call,” implying that there is little to prepare for when one believes they have acted appropriately.

Habba also expressed her concerns about what she perceived as intimidation tactics, such as the subpoenaing of grand jury testimony for individuals associated with Trump. She portrayed these individuals as embodiments of the American dream who found themselves unexpectedly embroiled in legal matters due to their connections with the former president.

