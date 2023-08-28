Judge Sets Date For Trump’s Jan 6 Showdown In The Middle Of Major Election Event

A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The decision from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied a defense request to push the trial back until April 2026, about a year and a half after the 2024 election, but also sets it later than the January date proposed by special counsel Jack Smith’s team.
“The public has a right to prompt and efficient resolution of this matter,” she said.
If the date holds, it would come right in the middle of the Republican presidential nominating calendar and the day before Super Tuesday, a crucial voting day when the largest number of delegates are up for grabs.
Trump, a Republican, was charged earlier this month in a four-count indictment with scheming to undo his loss to Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the 2020 election.
The federal election subversion prosecution is one of four criminal cases against Trump. Smith’s team has brought a separate federal case accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, property, Mar-a-Lago, and refusing to give them back. That case is currently set for trial next May 20.
Trump also faces state cases in New York and Georgia. Manhattan prosecutors have charged him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money, while prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, have charged Trump and 18 others in a racketeering conspiracy aimed at undoing that state’s 2020 election.
Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, surrendered Thursday in that case, posing with a scowling face for the first mug shot in American history of a former U.S. president. He has claimed the investigations of him are politically motivated and are an attempt to damage his chances of winning back the White House.
(AP)
The system is corrupt ! It will always be corrupt. They did this so he can’t win.
Do they have anyone better ???
Joe senial Biden ???!
Trump is corrupt. He will always be corrupt.
His legal problems and those of his codefendants are their own fault.
The justice system is sorry that the are inconvenienced by being criminal defendants.
He did this after he lost because he knew he could never win and will never win again. Should have listened to his lawyers and advisors who told him he lost. White House attorney Eric Herschmann told John Eastman “Get a great f’ing criminal defense lawyer.” (Now you know why Eric Herschmann, Bill Barr and others are not indicted.)
Every Republican candidate is better than Trump.
Joe, the empathetic role model and experienced captain, is bigly better.
This is so obvious, the DemonCrats are doing EVERYTHING in their power to stop Trump from winning. EVERYTHING.
They are actually probably doing this to HELP Trump become Republican nominee because he is easier for Biden to defeat.
Having the trial then
(1)puts Trump as center of attention. Trump LOVES negative attention
(2)will give credence and strengthen Trump’s claim of it’s me against a corrupt unfair establishment
Baalhabooze knows what he’s talking about !!!!
To those of you complaining about the trial date, aren’t you aware that Trump’s poll numbers go up with each indictment? The trial date at primary time may elevate his totals. If they don’t he may claim the all too familiar claim of “election fraud”.
jackk
You don’t have to use foul language to get your point across even is you’re writing what someone said. Now for my point MAGA 2024