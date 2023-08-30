TRUMP VIDEO: Biden Has Gone Mad, Stark Raving Lunatic, Dumb, Incompetent





Former US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Joe Biden, calling him “dumb”, “lunatic” and “incompetent”. Trump said that the US President had gone “mad and will lead the country to World War III”.

In a video, Trump could be heard saying, “Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent. I believe that he has gone mad – a stark raving lunatic – with his horrible country threatening environmental open borders and DOJ, FBI weaponization policies. He is a mental catastrophe that is leading our country to hell that will end up in World War III because of this man and for no reason whatsoever.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)