TRUMP VIDEO: Biden Has Gone Mad, Stark Raving Lunatic, Dumb, Incompetent

Former US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Joe Biden, calling him “dumb”, “lunatic” and “incompetent”. Trump said that the US President had gone “mad and will lead the country to World War III”.
In a video, Trump could be heard saying, “Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent. I believe that he has gone mad – a stark raving lunatic – with his horrible country threatening environmental open borders and DOJ, FBI weaponization policies. He is a mental catastrophe that is leading our country to hell that will end up in World War III because of this man and for no reason whatsoever.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Lost the plot
Every single word of this most timely & necessary & important sermon is ממש absolutely 💯 % אמת ויציב.
I agree with literally every single word & nuance of this accurate דרשה, therefore shall be voting for President Donald Trump שליט”א
That seems to be what most Americans (based on polling) think about both the candidates. Besides creating an opportunity for a middle of the road third party (and a third party president for the first time since 1860), it would create pressure on both Trump and Biden to drop out an “bless” a successor.
All criminals blame others, what else does he have to do as he awaits trials and steals money from fools who send it to him. How are those tax return audits going?