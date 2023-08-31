DONALD RAGES: Trump Lashes Out At Fox News For Not Being A Pro-Trump Propaganda Network





In a series of more than two dozen video clips released on his Truth Social platform, former President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of criticism against Fox News and its leadership. The videos feature Trump repeating his trademark grievances, but this time he turned his focus toward the media giant that was once a stronghold of conservative coverage.

In one video, Trump directed his ire towards Fox News’s coverage choices.

“Why does Fox News constantly put on slow thinking and lethargic Bill Barr, who didn’t have the courage or stamina to fight the radical left lunatics while he was the attorney general of the United States, and who, even more importantly, refused to fight election fraud, of which there was much,” Trump said.

In a not-so-subtle effort to influence Fox News’s content choices, Trump added: “They want to hear the people that are going to turn around our country. They want to hear the people that are going to make America great again. And until they do, Fox will suffer in the ratings.”

It’s worth noting that Fox News maintained its dominance in cable news ratings for an impressive 30 consecutive months as of August. The network’s prime time lineup, following a reshuffle subsequent to the departure of Tucker Carlson, even saw a 32% surge in ratings for the current month compared to the period after Carlson’s exit.

In another video clip, Trump unleashed his anger on Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

“The Wall Street Journal fights me because Murdoch is a globalist. That’s right. Rupert Murdoch is a globalist. You don’t know that. And I am America first. It’s very simple. I put America first. It will always be that way, so get used to it,” Trump raged.

“DeSanctimonious, by the way, is done. He was a Murdoch pick, just like Jeb Bush was a Murdoch candidate. How did that work out? Just like Hillary Clinton, Murdoch liked Hillary Clinton, Crooked Hillary. And that was another pick of Murdoch,” Trump said.

