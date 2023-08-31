The Ice Cream House Recalls All Dairy Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Products Over Listeria Concerns





The Ice Cream House is voluntarily recalling all Dairy Ice Cream Products and Non-dairy [Parve] frozen Dessert products due to potential health risk in regards to Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products being recalled were sold at the Ice Cream House in Brooklyn and through retail supermarkets in New York, New Jersey and Ohio

This recall is related to the Soft Serve on the go cups which had been previously recalled by Real Kosher Ice Cream, Inc where two cases of illnesses have been reported in this outbreak in two states (NY and PA.) Both individuals were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported to date. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the products as the investigation is ongoing.

Identifying a Recalled Product

Recalled products include all Ice Cream House branded items currently on the market. This includes all Dairy and Non-Dairy [Parve] products, like ice creams, cakes, logs and novelty items with the “Ice Cream House” logo. Products are packed in clamshells or cake trays with plastic dome covers in a variety of sizes and styles and has an Ice Cream House label as seen below. Recalled products are not labeled with lot or date codes.

Returning Recalled Products

Products involved in the recall should be discarded or returned to the original point of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

Ice Cream has a long shelf life and may still be in the freezers of consumers. Consumers should check their freezers and throw away the recalled ice cream products or return it to the place of purchase.

Contact Information

If you have questions or concerns, please email us at:[email protected] or call 845-445-7644 Monday through Thursday 9-5.