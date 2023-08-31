The Ice Cream House Recalls All Dairy Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Products Over Listeria Concerns

The Ice Cream House is voluntarily recalling all Dairy Ice Cream Products and Non-dairy [Parve] frozen Dessert products due to potential health risk in regards to Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The products being recalled were sold at the Ice Cream House in Brooklyn and through retail supermarkets in New York, New Jersey and Ohio
This recall is related to the Soft Serve on the go cups which had been previously recalled by Real Kosher Ice Cream, Inc where two cases of illnesses have been reported in this outbreak in two states (NY and PA.) Both individuals were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported to date. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the products as the investigation is ongoing.
Identifying a Recalled Product
Recalled products include all Ice Cream House branded items currently on the market. This includes all Dairy and Non-Dairy [Parve] products, like ice creams, cakes, logs and novelty items with the “Ice Cream House” logo. Products are packed in clamshells or cake trays with plastic dome covers in a variety of sizes and styles and has an Ice Cream House label as seen below. Recalled products are not labeled with lot or date codes.
Returning Recalled Products
Products involved in the recall should be discarded or returned to the original point of purchase for a full refund or replacement.
Ice Cream has a long shelf life and may still be in the freezers of consumers. Consumers should check their freezers and throw away the recalled ice cream products or return it to the place of purchase.
Contact Information
If you have questions or concerns, please email us at:[email protected] or call 845-445-7644 Monday through Thursday 9-5.
ITEM DISCRIPTION
DAIRY / PARVE
UNIT
UPC
|Premium Sorbet 5 Liter / All flavors
|parve
|1 PACK
|Food Service
|Premium Ice Cream 5 Liter SUGAR FREE / All flavors
|dairy
|1 PACK
|Food Service
|Premium Ice Cream 5 Liter / All flavors
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|Food Service
|Premium Sorbet Mix 4 gal. All flavors
|parve
|1 PACK
|Food Service
|Trio Log Sorbet
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15166-5
|Trio Log Ice Cream Dairy
|dairy
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15137-5
|Trio Log Ice Cream Parve
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15136-8
|9” Ice Cream Pie Vanilla / Chocolate
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15428-4
|9” Ice Cream Pie Razzle
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15112-2
|Premium Sorbet Trifle Medium
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15164-1
|Premium Sorbet Trifle Small
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15165-8
|8′ Sorbet Cake Strawberry / Mango
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15429-1
|10” Sorbet 4 Layer Cake
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15111-5
|10′ Heart Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15171-9
|10′ Hello Kitty Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15174-0
|10″ Round Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15179-5
|Mini Heart Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15173-3
|Mini Round Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15182-5
|Mini Sorbet Cake Blueberry / Lime
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15219-8
|Mini Sorbet Cake Strawberry / Mango
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15132-0
|Heaven Layer Vanilla / Strawberry / Mocha / Vanilla
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15184-9
|Tropical Flute / Pre-Cut 12 Slices
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15243-3
|Adventures Twist / Pre-Cut 12 Slices
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15244-0
|Mont Blanc D’zert Ice Cream / Pre-Cut 12 Slices
|parve
|1 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15247-1
|De’Lighting Frozen Dessert / Pre-Cut 12 Slices
|parve
|1 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15266-2
|{P} Cookies & Cream Roll Cake
|parve
|1 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15299-3
|{P} Strawberry Shortcake Roll
|parve
|1 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15298-0
|6′ Heart Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15172-6
|6′ Hello Kitty Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15176-4
|{P} 6′ Round Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15181-8
|6” Razzle Bomb
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15422-2
|6″ Sorbet Cake Passion Pomegranate
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15155-9
|8″ Square Vanilla Mocha Strawberry
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15143-6
|8′ Heart Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15309-6
|8′ Hello Kitty Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15175-7
|8″ Round Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15180-1
|8” Razzle Bomb
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15421-5
|Check’ice board Ice Cream Pre-Cut 12 Slices
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15144-3
|Check’ice board Sorbet Pre-Cut 12 Slices Straw/Mango/Van
|parve
|1 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15144-3
|Car Cake large
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15423-9
|Car Cake Small
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15425-3
|10” Sorbet Cake cherry
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15111-5
|Ocean Waves
|dairy / parve
|5 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15300-3
|Cream ‘N’ Sorbet Pizzazz Mango
|parve
|4 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15140-5
|Cream ‘N’ Sorbet Pizzazz Strawberry
|parve
|4 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15141-2
|French Coffee Oval
|dairy / parve
|4 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15360-7
|Black ‘N’ Whites Vanilla Chocolate
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15260-0
|Sorbet Swirl
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15400-0
|Double Fudge Sandwich
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15240-2
|Mini Cigars
|dairy / parve
|10 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15120-7
|Cigar Shells
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15130-6
|Mini Cone
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15220-4
|Mini Ice Cream Lollies
|dairy / parve
|12 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15110-8
|Mini Sorbet Lollies
|parve
|12 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15246-4
|Kleina Bites
|parve
|12 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15148-1
|Hearty Tart
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15363-8
|Mister Cone
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15430-7
|Sushi ‘N’ Cream
|parve
|8 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15291-4
|Mini Razzle ‘N’ Dazzle
|dairy / parve
|9 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15409-3
|Mini Sorbet
|parve
|9 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15408-6
|Rosebuds
|parve
|5 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15185-6
|Mini Chocolate Sorbet Tarts
|parve
|12 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15411-6
|Strawberry Himalaya
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15135-1
|Peanut Butter Core
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15134-4
|Trimocha Vanilla
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15229-7
|Triangle Up Strawberry Mango Vanilla
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15308-9
|Blossoming Daisies
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15154-2
|Viennese Crunch Bites
|parve
|10 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15262-4
|Mini Roll Cake Assorted
|parve
|8 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15350-8
|Cup Cake Party
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15287-7
|Mini Sorbet Pops
|parve
|7 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15305-8
|Biscoloti Dessert Cups
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15311-9
|Coffee Dessert Cups
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15313-3
|Smores Dessert Cups
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15312-6
|Tiramisu Dessert Cups
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15314-0
|Mini Dippers Ice Cream
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15289-1
|Mini Sorbet Dippers
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15303-4
|Frubic Scube
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15301-0
|Kremlin’s
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15302-7
|Mini Strawberries
|parve
|12 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15304-1
|Frozen Squares
|dairy / parve
|4 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15338
|Dessert on Wheels
|dairy / parve
|4 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15339-3
|Premium Sundae Quart / Chocolate Fudge
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15340-9
|Premium Ice Cream Quart / Vanilla Fudge
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15340-9
|Premium Ice Cream Quart / Vanilla Razzle
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15161-0
|Premium Sorbet Quart / Blueberry Lime
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15162-7
|Premium Sorbet Quart / Mango
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15162-7
|Premium Sorbet Quart / Strawberry
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15162-7
|Premium Sorbet Quart / Strawberry Mango
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15162-7
|Premium Sorbet Quart / Trio / Vanilla Strawberry Mango
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15162-7
|Premium Sunday Quart / Caramel Fudge
|Dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15340-9
https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/ice-cream-house-voluntarily-recalling-all-dairy-ice-cream-products-and-non-dairy-parve-frozen
