



An anonymous developer has constructed an AI-powered “disinformation machine” named CounterCloud, using technology from OpenAI, specifically ChatGPT. The project, completed in just two months and running at a monthly cost of under $400, illustrates on how easily and inexpensively mass propaganda can be generated.

The elusive creator, who adopted the pseudonym “Nea Paw” and claims to be a cybersecurity professional, disclosed the details of CounterCloud in a video posted on YouTube. Paw explained the motivation behind the project, stating a desire to witness AI-driven disinformation in action. The developer said that the formidable language capabilities of large models like ChatGPT make them ideal for crafting fake news articles.

Paw’s methodology involved feeding opposing articles into ChatGPT and providing prompts instructing it to compose counter articles. The AI bot would then generate various versions of the same article, each presented in distinct styles and viewpoints. The objective was to “create fake stories, fabricate historical events, and cast doubt on the accuracy of the original content.”

To enhance authenticity, a gatekeeper module was introduced, ensuring the AI responded solely to pertinent content. Audio clips of newsreaders narrating the fabricated AI-generated articles and fake journalist profiles were added. CounterCloud even featured counterfeit comments below certain articles.

The system was programmed to like and repost messages that aligned with its narrative while crafting “counter” tweets in response to those conflicting with its agenda.

Remarkably, within two months, Paw had developed a fully autonomous AI system capable of generating “convincing content 90% of the time, 24/7.”

The creators have declined to deploy the model on the internet, citing concerns about actively disseminating disinformation and propaganda.

“Once the genie is out on the internet, there is no knowing where it would end up,” Paw cautioned. Nevertheless, they expressed the belief that revealing CounterCloud could yield positive outcomes by educating the public about the inner workings of such systems.

