SICK OR DEAD? Ukrainian Spy Chief Says The “Real” Putin Hasn’t Been Seen In Over A Year





Major-General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian spy chief responsible for overseeing drone strikes and covert operations against Russia, has re-ignited speculation surrounding the prolonged absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin from public appearances. Budanov’s comments have given credence to longstanding rumors that Putin might employ one or more doppelgangers for his public appearances.

In an interview with Anzhelika Rudenko of Radio Svoboda, the veteran spy chief expressed uncertainty about Putin’s current status, saying, “The Putin who everyone used to know was last seen around June 26, 2022.”

Rudenko asked the Russian leader’s absence could mean that Putin was either no longer alive or in a precarious state of health.

Budanov replied with intriguing ambiguity, saying, “Or he doesn’t want to appear. There might be so many different reasons.”

The spy chief pointed to a recent video clip in which Putin appeared visibly perplexed when glancing at his watch on the wrong wrist. This unusual incident raised eyebrows as Putin has consistently worn his watches on his right wrist.

Later in the interview, the Kremlin leader was seen removing his watch, believed to be a £12,500 Russian-made Raketa, and fidgeting with it. When asked if this was indeed the real Putin, Budanov left the determination to individual interpretation, stating, “Let’s leave it to everyone to decide, so everyone leaves it to their own fantasy.”

Rudenko suggested that it might be a body double impersonating Putin, a notion Budanov appeared to support.

When directly asked whether Putin was alive or not, the intelligence chief took a neutral stance, saying, “I don’t know what to answer you.”

Vladimir Putin has been known for his extreme caution regarding personal security, a concern that has intensified since Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine. Persistent claims from sources like the Telegram channel General SVR have asserted that a frail Putin now relies extensively on doppelgangers and lookalike actors who have undergone plastic surgery to stand in for him during public appearances.

In March, scrutiny of a video capturing Putin’s visit to Mariupol prompted skeptics to closely examine his facial features. The analysis identified several inconsistencies in the leader’s appearance across various public engagements.

The video’s commentary pointed out, “Specialists long ago noticed the differences between the Russian president’s body doubles. A ledge on Putin’s earlobe constantly changes, as does a small mole on his face. One of the Putins has straight wrinkles on his face, the other has small and interrupted wrinkles.”

Rumors have swirled that Putin now relies heavily on his “understudies” due to his alleged struggles with concealing deteriorating health. Leaked spy documents also appeared to suggest that Putin was battling pancreatic cancer and early-stage Parkinson’s disease.

Furthermore, reports have surfaced claiming that Putin may have enlisted multiple lookalikes to undergo plastic surgery, ensuring their striking resemblance to him for public appearances.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)