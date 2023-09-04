TRAGEDY AVERTED: Boro Park Chaveirim Finds Deadly Levels Of Carbon Monoxide In Home





What could have become a potential tragedy in Boro Park was averted last Thursday, prompting urgent reminders from community activists and officials to be vigilant with safety – particularly as it pertains to carbon monoxide.

Boro Park Chaveirim was called by a family for assistance in relation to a ringing carbon monoxide alarm – not knowing that it was a legitimately serious case, rather than simply a faulty alarm.

Chaveirim members arrived with carbon monoxide sensors, and immediately noticed a reading above 250, a level which could kill people within a matter of minutes.

Members determined that the source of the carbon monoxide was in the basement, where the family had been performing work with a generator in an unventilated space, resulting in a massive buildup of the invisible gas.

Boro Park Chaveirim is now reminding residents to ensure their carbon monoxide detectors are in proper working order, and to never use carbon monoxide-emitting machinery or appliances in areas that do not have proper ventilation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)