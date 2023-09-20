WATCH: Israeli Amb. Is Sole Protester Against “Butcher Of Tehran” At UN Assembly





Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan was the only diplomat who protested the speech of the “Butcher of Tehran” – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi – at the General Assembly Hall on Tuesday.

Erdan held up a photo of Mahsa Amini, who was murdered a year ago by Iranian police after being arrested for not wearing a hijab properly.

Erdan was subsequently removed from the hall by UN security guards and detained for several minutes.

“New moral stain for the UN‼️” Erdan wrote on Twitter. “When President Raisi of Iran, the ‘Butcher of Tehran,’ began his speech, I waved a picture of Mahsa Amini, the innocent Iranian woman who was brutally murdered by the regime one year ago for not wearing a hijab ‘properly.’ Meanwhile, outside the UN hundreds of Iranians were protesting, begging for help from the international community. I will never stop fighting for the truth and I will always expose the UN’s moral distortions. Those who roll out the red carpet for murderers and antisemites must be held accountable for their actions!”

The split-screen of the reaction to the Butcher of #Iran Raisi’s lies at #UNGA today is so striking. #Israel protested to honor the memory of #MahsaAmini. The U.S. took notes as he propagandized and threatened. Our @StateDept needs to grow a backbone. pic.twitter.com/GD21DmH9X3 — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) September 19, 2023

History will record that the Butcher of Tehran addressed the United Nations today and not a single democracy said or did anything about the fact that his regime—which beats, blinds, tortures and rapes women protesters—is to be Chair of the U.N. Human Rights Council Social Forum. pic.twitter.com/B5oabEDtZh — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) September 20, 2023

