TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Injured In Car Ramming Attack Near Jerusalem





An Israeli security guard was lightly injured in a car ramming attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem early Thursday afternoon.

MDA paramedics treated the victim at the scene and evacuated him to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

The terrorist was neutralized by security forces at the scene.

A large number of additional Israeli security forces arrived at the scene. An initial investigation revealed that the terrorist was an Israeli-Arab resident of the Kafr ‘Aqab neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)