SOVIET UNION 2.0? Most Americans Worried The U.S. Is Turning Into A “Police State”





A new Rasmussen poll published on Thursday revealed that a substantial majority of Americans harbor concerns about the United States potentially evolving into a police state characterized by censorship, mass surveillance, targeting of political adversaries, and ideological indoctrination.

The survey found that an overwhelming 72% of respondents expressed concerns regarding the nation’s trajectory towards a police state. Among these respondents, 46% indicated that they were “very concerned” about this prospect. In contrast, a mere 23% reported having no concerns about this issue, while less than 10% claimed to be “not at all concerned.”

The poll delved further into the public’s sentiment by posing a question about the FBI. When asked whether they agreed with the statement, “The FBI is a danger to the freedom and security of law-abiding Americans,” half of the respondents expressed agreement. Notably, a significant majority among them indicated that they “strongly agree.” Conversely, 45% of those surveyed disagreed with the statement, with 26% registering strong disagreement.

Diving deeper into the partisan divisions, the survey highlighted distinctions among Republicans and Democrats. Among Republicans, 45% “strongly agree” with the statement, while 23% “somewhat agree.” On the other hand, among Democrats, 36% expressed strong disagreement, and 22% leaned towards somewhat disagreement.

The poll also inquired whether respondents believed that Democrats or Republicans posed a more substantial threat to fundamental liberties in America. A notable 76% of Republicans and 65% of Democrats believed that the opposing party constituted the greater threat. In contrast, 26% of Democrats and 20% of Republicans perceived their own party as the more significant threat to basic liberties.

