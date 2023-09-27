SMOKING GUN: Chinese Bank Wires Sent To Joe Biden’s House In Delaware





House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Tuesday unveiled financial transactions linked to Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, involving substantial amounts originating from Beijing – including ones sent to an address listed as being Joe Biden’s home.

According to records obtained by the committee, two wire transfers linked to Beijing-based BHR Partners were directed to Hunter Biden during the summer of 2019. BHR Partners is a joint venture that includes Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca and Chinese investment firm Bohai Capital, which is backed by the Bank of China Limited. Hunter Biden had been affiliated with the board of directors of BHR Partners.

One of the wire transfers, dated July 26, 2019, came from an individual named Ms. Wang Xin for $10,000. Interestingly, a person by the same name is found listed on BHR Partners’ website. The second, dated August 2, 2019, amounted to $250,000 and was sent by Li Xiang Sheng, also known as Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR Partners, and Ms. Tan Ling. The committee is currently working to identify Ling’s role in the transaction.

Of note, the beneficiary address for these transactions was listed as “1209 Barley Mill Rd.” in Wilmington, Delaware, known to be the residence of President Biden. It remains uncertain who provided this address in the transaction details and whether Hunter Biden resided there during this time.

These transactions took place shortly after then-Vice President Joe Biden declared his candidacy for the 2020 presidential race. Although Joe Biden has previously stated that he never discussed business matters with his son, other details suggest possible interactions between the former Vice President and BHR CEO Jonathan Li.

Evidence provided by Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s ex-business associate, indicated that Joe Biden had met with Li in Beijing and even penned a college recommendation letter for Li’s daughter to Georgetown.

Comer commented on the revelations, stating, “Joe Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain threatens our national security.” He emphasized the need for clarity on the transactions from Beijing and accountability for any improprieties.

In a contrasting statement from October 2019, George Mesires, Hunter Biden’s then-attorney, clarified that Hunter’s role at BHR was unpaid and primarily revolved around his interest in “seeking ways to bring Chinese capital to international markets.” Mesires also highlighted Hunter’s commitment to invest about $420,000 to acquire a 10% equity position in BHR, emphasizing that he hasn’t received any return on this investment. Hunter Biden resigned from BHR’s board in October 2019.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)