TROUBLE FOR TRUMP: 79% Of Iowans Considering Candidate Other Than Trump





While former President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary, recent polling suggests his hold on early states could be weakening.

A CBS News/YouGov survey conducted between September 15-24 in Iowa and New Hampshire indicates a shift in voter sentiment. In Iowa, only 20% of Republican voters are solely considering Trump, with a significant 48% deliberating between him and other contenders. Notably, 31% state outright that they wouldn’t consider voting for Trump. This means an overwhelming 79% of respondents are either undecided or leaning towards non-Trump candidates.

The pattern is echoed in New Hampshire: 23% are committed to Trump, 43% are weighing their options, and 34% are solely considering alternative candidates.

However, Trump’s overall popularity remains evident. If the primaries were held today, 51% of Iowan Republicans would back him. His closest competitors, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, garnered 21% and 8% respectively. In New Hampshire, Trump maintains a more substantial lead with 50% support, DeSantis at 13%, and Haley at 11%. Underdogs Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie each secured 8%.

Interestingly, Trump, who bypassed the initial Republican primary debate, has also opted out of the forthcoming forum in California. This move is contrary to the preferences of many Republicans, Fox News viewers, and Trump supporters, who believe he should attend. The CBS/YouGov poll highlighted that 62% of Iowa’s and 53% of New Hampshire’s GOP voters view debates as a crucial element in deciding their preferred candidate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)