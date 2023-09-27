SHOCKING: Top Pentagon Official Exposed As Undercover Iran Propagandist





A shocking new revelation from Semafor has implicated a Pentagon official, Dr. Ariane Tabatabai, as part of a covert Iranian communications operation dubbed the “Iran Experts Initiative”. Despite the report, the Pentagon has insisted that Tabatabai was “properly vetted” prior to her security clearance.

The investigation by Semafor focused on emails from Iranian top brass, exposing the initiative’s links to Tehran’s hardline regime. These correspondences allegedly tie Dr. Tabatabai and various “overseas scholars” to Iran’s foreign ministry, suggesting a potential influence over American policies.

Tabatabai wasn’t the only name on the list; others included aides to Robert Malley, a Biden administration envoy to Iran who faced a previous suspension for purportedly mishandling classified information. It remains uncertain if Malley’s earlier issues were connected to the aforementioned influence network.

The State Department’s Matthew Miller deflected concerns by referencing the age of the info, alluding to its near decade-old origin. The Pentagon, on the other hand, hasn’t clarified if they were privy to this alleged connection before the public disclosure.

In a recent CNN appearance, White House National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, sidestepped inquiries about the validity of these claims, stating they’re “still processing the reports.”

The “Iran Experts Initiative” reportedly had a free pass to Western policymaking, especially evident during the Obama administration’s 2015 nuclear deal negotiations. Semafor’s citation of a 2014 email revealed discussions between Iranian dignitaries regarding a select group of influential Iranian-descendants, including Dr. Tabatabai.

With previous allegations by Iranian dissident groups and Republican legislators against Tabatabai in 2021, the administration dismissed them as unfounded and racially biased. Yet, the current expose has reignited these concerns, with numerous Republican leaders demanding an immediate review of Dr. Tabatabai’s clearance.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)