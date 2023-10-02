VIDEO: Neturei Karta’s Sickening Attempt To Sabotage Simchas Bais Hashoeiva Thwarted

The Monsey Fire Department deployed numerous resources on Monday – but not for a fire. Instead, the response was for an intentional spill of foul-smelling sludge at the site of the planned Chabad Simchas Bais HaShoeiva at Monsey’s Park & Ride.
The culprits? The notorious malcontents from the extremist “Neturei Karta” sect, who annually protest Chabad’s simchas bais hashoeiva at the site.
As first reported by Monsey Scoop, Neturei Karta attempted to sabotage the event this year by spilling odorous chemicals at the Park & Ride, making the area unusable.
Thankfully, despite Neturei Karta’s sickening move, the event will go on, thanks to the Monsey Fire Department and Town of Ramapo Highway Department.
Its members are working to quickly remove all of the sewage from the site, allowing the joyous event to go on as scheduled.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Not being from NY (Baruch Hashem) can anyone explain what this is about?
Why does Neturei Karta specifically target this Chabad Simchas Bais hashoeva?
Please explain to someone like me ignorant of the politics
Why would the NK want to disrupt the event
THEY ARE EREV RAV.
The Naturei Karta ימח שמם וזכרונם must be locked up for life without possibility of parole, in a pit filled to the brim with their heinous foul-smelling sludge. This is know as:- Taste of their own medicine.
Ah, Neturei Karta… spreading love and joy wherever they go… and sewage.
So is there video footage? Can’t they be prosecuted? Why they so lax with such a cult?
If there is evidence as to who did this, we should expect charges to be filed.
If there is no evidence, we should expect a slander lawsuit against YWN.
I’m not sure which to hope for as either way has some pretty bad ramifications
It’s simply one cult unhappy with the everything goes approach of another cult.
This is a new one on me. What does Neturei Karta have against Chabad? They’re not known to be serious Zionists. They are obviously chazeirim just like their counterparts in E”Y, but Chabad? Strange…
So, so sad that Yidin can act in this manner. There is no justification whatsoever! I wish someday somehow they will come to their senses.
These people need to be locked up and the keys thrown away
How can they call themselves yidden
While the articles on YWN have an overt pro-Zionist slant, the editor clearly blew his load on this article, and so I am left with no choice but to respond.
Every ben Torah acknowledges (albeit some reluctantly) that the “extremist” Neturei Karta are but the shlichim of the Gedolei HaDor שליט”א. Literally EVERY SINGLE GODOL of the previous generations who has encountered the holy askonim of the Neturei Karta has affirmed how absolutely correct and essential they are in the battle against the Zionist avoda zara, from Reb Reuven Grozovsky to Reb Elchonon Wasserman הי”ד to the Brisker Rav and Rav Shach זצוקללה”ה.
Even the “moderate” and “mainstream’ Rav Aharon Schechter זצ”ל commented regarding the upstanding members of Neturei Karta screaming “Nazi” at the IDF soldiers walking through Meah Shearim: “If the Neturei Karta fully grasped how wicked the Zionists really are, they would suffice with screaming at them “Tziyonim!!”
And while I have no interest in dumping on Chabad ח”ו, the last Lubavitcher Rebbe Rabbi Schneerson ז”ל was a total daas yochid whose massive campaigns and changes to Chabad chassidus were not approved of by other Gedolim and went against rov minyan u’binyan of the Gedolei HaDor.
In fact, the רשכבה”ג Rav Shach זצוקלה”ה ironically spoke the harshest words against Lubavitch not for the messianism issue, but for being פורש מין הציבור. The readers of YWN can see it for themselves on Youtube.
So while I myself might not have the כוחות to perform the acts of קנאות that Neturei Karta do, I can rest assured that the only “extremists” are the wayward Yidden whom as a result of being contaminated by Zionist heresy blow their wads on the holy askonim of Neturei Karta שליט”א.
Rabbosai, don’t shoot the messenger. Do your final teshuva on Hoshana Rabba, and may you all have a freilichen yuntif. 🙂
The article just repeated verbatim everything that was written in the “Monsey Scoop”. Besides not proving that “malcontents from the extremist “Neturei Karta” sect” were the culprits there’s always two sides to a story.
Why don’t we once and for all have these self-hating jews locked up? It’s not that we don’t know who they are.
These neturei karta may be wrong, but WHY, WHY does YWN have to post such loshon hora?!!! who is gaining from this information??!! it doesn;t help anyone to know about this or at least the fact that it was neturei karta who did it!
@frishe kigel
Clicks and money. “Yeshiva” world news is a name O’Henry even would have found ironic.
@Yossi; Firstly, while all the gedolim fought against the Zionists one way or other, even the original Netura Karta headed by the famous Rabbi Amrom Blau, was at odds with many if not most gedolim at the time.
The modern day Netura Karta, however, while it is an offspring of the original one, must not be compared to the latter. As Rabbi Amrom would have never glorified our sworn enemies like the head of Hamas and president of Iran.
I still don’t know who and why the Chabbad Chol Hamoed event was targeted, but please don’t say they have the endorsement of ANY gedolim past or present.
Kuvult, I am from NY, from Monsey for that matter, and I can honestly tell you that if not for reading this story I wouldn’t have known about this either. They are a bunch of misfits who do not have the guidance of any rav despite what Yossi Name Edited will tell you. I don’t think he can give one valid source for the quotes he quoted except for the Rav Shach one, but that has nothing to do with NK. Here in Monsey they are known as crazy people who do nothing but stand on street corners screaming like lunatics making a chilul Hashem. No one pays much attention to them. In this incident they obviously went too far and should be arrested and prosecuted. What they have against Chabad? Who knows? They are against everyone except themselves.
The articles mentions “Chabad” (who happen to have been the victims of an attack). Pavlov Dogs hear the word “Chabad” and come crawling out from the slime to start howling in unison.
Triggered by the word “Chabad” in this article, their mouths foam with hatred against Jews.
Like all anti-semites and sonei yisroel, they fulfill the halacha b’hidur of Eisov
One day, Chabad will put tefillin on the tattooed hand of their son and invite their daughter with her gentile boyfriend to a shabbos meal. On that day, the rabid dogs will stop howling and scamper off in shame, tails between their legs.