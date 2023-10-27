COWARDS: IDF Exposes Hamas Headquarters Under Gaza’s Largest Hospital





IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed on Friday that Hamas operates its primary headquarters beneath Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital.

According to Hagari, multiple underground facilities exist under Shifa – the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip. These structures serve as command centers for the terror group, enabling them to orchestrate attacks on Israel.

Drawing attention to the Simchas Torah massacre, Hagari stated, “Our evidence indicates that after the incidents on October 7, hundreds of individuals affiliated with Hamas sought refuge in the hospital.”

The spokesman said there are multiple tunnels leading to the underground base from areas outside the hospital, negating the need for Hamas officials to access the hospital directly. However, there is also a known entryway to this underground setup from one of the hospital wards.

Further, the IDF alleges that Hamas’s internal security operates a command center within Shifa Hospital, overseeing rocket attacks on Israel and storing weapons.

Hagari went on to accuse Hamas of strategically utilizing the facility, which accommodates approximately 1,500 patients and employs around 4,000 staff members, as a shield to protect their operations.

The IDF spokesman stressed that this intelligence, amassed from the efforts of the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Shin Bet security agency, has already been shared with their allied partners.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)