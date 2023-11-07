HATE SPREADS: FBI Investigates Threatening Messages Targeting University of Pennsylvania’s Jewish Community





The University of Pennsylvania has taken swift action in response to concerning and threatening messages received by its staff members, specifically targeting the Jewish community. An ongoing investigation is now underway in collaboration with the FBI, as detailed in an email obtained by Fox News Digital.

In an email addressed to the campus community, Penn’s President, Liz Magill, conveyed that university staff members had been the recipients of “disturbing antisemitic emails” that contained explicit threats of violence directed towards the Jewish community associated with the institution. These messages not only included “hateful language” but also aimed to compromise the personal identities of the individuals receiving them.

The severity of these “vile” antisemitic emails became evident as they specifically named Penn Hillel, a prominent Jewish organization on the university campus, and Lauder College House, an on-campus housing facility.

To address this alarming situation, Magill revealed that Penn’s Division of Public Safety had been promptly informed of the threats. Subsequently, the Penn Police took the initiative to notify the FBI, characterizing the incident as a “potential hate crime.” As a result, a comprehensive joint investigation is currently in progress.

Magill further reassured the campus community by stating, “Based on these emails, Penn’s Division of Public Safety conducted thorough safety sweeps of Penn Hillel and Lauder College House and found no credible threat at this time.” Nevertheless, Penn Police will maintain a continued on-site presence until further notice and have heightened security measures across the campus to ensure the safety and well-being of all community members.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)