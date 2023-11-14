DETESTABLE DRIVERS: Hired Bus Drivers Refuse To Transport 900 Jews To Pro-Israel Washington Rally





The crowd at Tuesday’s pro-Israel rally was estimated at 290,000, making it the largest-ever pro-Israel rally in the world. But at least 900 Jews who arrived in Washington on chartered flights didn’t make it to the rally, after the drivers hired to bus them from the airport to the National Mall refused to bring them to a pro-Israel event.

The travelers were unable to enter the airport terminal, as they had not gone through TSA security. This left them without transportation and without anywhere at all to go, other than sitting and waiting on the tarmac – for hours.

Their plight was mentioned during the rally.

“There are also 900 participants from the Detroit Federation who arrived at Dulles airport a few hours ago, whose bus drivers refused to take them to a pro-Israel event,” William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents told the massive crowd.

Ultimately, the massive crowd of Detroit Jews who were discriminated against by clearly antisemitic bus drivers never made it to the airport. Having waited on the tarmac for hours, they were forced to re-board the plane and fly back to Detroit.

