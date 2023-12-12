SHOCKING: 20% Of Young Americans Think The Holocaust Is A “Myth”





A new poll conducted by The Economist/YouGov has unveiled a concerning trend among young Americans regarding their beliefs about the Holocaust. The poll, carried out between December 2 and December 5, indicate a startling level of Holocaust denial, especially among the younger generation.

In response to the statement, “The Holocaust is a myth,” 20 percent of participants aged between 18 and 29 agreed, while an additional 30% neither agreed nor disagreed. This is in stark contrast to older age groups, where only 8% of 30-44 year-olds, 2% of 45-64 year-olds, and none of the respondents over 65 agreed with the statement.

Overall, 7% of Americans across all age groups believe the Holocaust to be a myth. When questioned whether denying the Holocaust is antisemitic, 17% of the 18-29 age group disagreed, with another 37% uncertain.

Moreover, 23% of the 18-29 demographic concurred with the statement that “The Holocaust has been exaggerated,” and 26% were undecided on their stance.

The poll also explored attitudes toward Jewish people in the United States. It found that 16% of respondents agreed with the statement “Jews have too much power in America,” with the highest agreement rate (28%) coming from the 18-29 age group. A significant number of respondents were also undecided on this question.

Regarding the belief that “American Jews are more loyal to Israel than the US,” 29% of people over the age of 65 did not consider this view to be antisemitic, compared to 23% in the 18-29 age group.

