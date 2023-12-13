EXPLOSIVE EXCHANGE: British Doctor Calls Hamas “Freedom Fighters”, Refuses To Acknowledge Slaughter Of 1,200 Civilians





In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Abdul Wahid, also known as Dr. Wahid Asif Shaida, who leads the UK branch of Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic fundamentalist group, referred to Hamas terrorists as ‘freedom fighters’. Dr. Shaida, an NHS doctor, heads the British section of Hizb ut-Tahrir, which advocates for global sharia law under an Islamic caliphate.

Despite denying that his group is extremist, Dr. Shaida previously described the October 7 attacks on Israel, which resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths, mostly civilians, as a ‘very welcome punch on the nose’.

During a fiery exchange on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show “Uncensored,” Dr. Shaida declined to accept that Hamas indiscriminately targets civilians, instead characterizing them as a ‘resistance organization’.

WATCH EXCERPTS OF THE EXPLOSIVE EXCHANGE BELOW:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)