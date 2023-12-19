Nearly Half Of British Jews Considering Fleeing The Country Due To Antisemitism





A survey conducted by Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has revealed that nearly half of British Jews have considered leaving the UK since the October 7 Hamas attacks, citing rising antisemitism as a primary concern.

The data indicates that 69% of UK Jews feel less inclined to publicly display signs of their Jewishness, such as wearing a Star of David or a kippah, since the October 7 massacre. Additionally, 48% of the respondents, including 17% who strongly agreed, have contemplated leaving the UK due to antisemitism, while 34% disagreed with this sentiment.

61% of those surveyed reported experiencing or witnessing an antisemitic incident since the incident on October 7. When asked about the treatment of antisemitic hate crimes by the police, two-thirds of the respondents disagreed that it is handled the same as other forms of hate crime.

On the topic of anti-Israel demonstrations, 91% would avoid traveling to city centers where such protests were taking place, and 95% agreed that the Crown Prosecution Service should report statistics on prosecutions of antisemitic hate crimes.

In response to whether the British Government should designate Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organization, 90% of respondents agreed, with 78% strongly agreeing. Hizb ut-Tahrir is known for advocating the establishment of a global Muslim caliphate and has been reported as having a history of promoting antisemitism and engaging in activities with violent inclinations.

Political parties’ tolerance of antisemitism was also a focus of the survey. The Labour Party, formerly chaired by antisemite Jeremy Corbyn, was perceived as the most tolerant of antisemitism among its ranks, with 63% of respondents expressing this view. Corbyn has faced numerous accusations of antisemitism during and since his tenure. Other parties perceived as too tolerant of antisemitism included SNP (47%), the Green Party (42%), the Liberal Democrats (32%), and Sinn Féin (32%), while the Reclaim Party was seen as the least accommodating of antisemitism (11%).

The survey also touched on media coverage, with 86% of respondents expressing dissatisfaction with the BBC’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas crisis, including 71% who strongly felt this way.

Regarding their personal connection to events in Israel, an overwhelming majority (97%) felt connected, with 78% strongly feeling so.

Finally, the survey found that four out of five British Jews identify as Zionists, with 57% strongly agreeing with this identification. Only 6% disagreed, with the remainder expressing no opinion.

