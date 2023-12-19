Hamas Deploys Female Suicide Bombers Against IDF Soldiers In Gaza





An IDF soldier who fought in Gaza told Maariv about the threats and deceptions Hamas uses against them in the Gaza Strip.

“Whoever wasn’t there can’t understand what we’re dealing with,” he said. “We’re fighting intense battles in a built-up area and we don’t know where the next Hamas ‘surprise’ will explode – while at the same time, we’re trying to locate hostages.”

The soldier said that Hamas uses, among other things “female suicide bombers dressed in traditional Muslim clothing.”

“They are covered from head to toe and are wearing explosive belts under their clothing.”

Another form of attempted deception was recently discovered when a Hamas terrorist shot and killed in Gaza was found to be wearing IDF-issued tzitzis!

As reported by other soldiers, Hamas also sends men in civilian clothing toward IDF soldiers – shirtless and bearing white flags – but wearing suicide belts under their pants. These tactics are what led to the tragic deaths of three hostages in Gaza last week.

Additionally, Hamas has staged elaborate scenes to lure soldiers into ambushes near terror tunnels using crying dolls, children’s knapsacks, and recordings in Hebrew.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)