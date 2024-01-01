FLATBUSH: Shomrim Nab Suspect With Gun After Robbery On Ave J [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





Thanks to outstanding work by Flatbush Shomrim, a suspect was arrested on Monday morning for a robbery and in possession of a loaded firearm.

The incident occurred at around 11:00am on Avenue J and East 29 Street, when a local resident witnessed two black males enter his car and steal his wallet and cell phone. He immediately called the Flatbush Shomrim hotline, and volunteers arrived in seconds. The suspects had fled in a vehicle, which they eventually ditched on East 27 and Avenue I. They then fled on foot.

One suspect was arrested by the NYPD on Avenue I and East 29 Street and found to be in possession of a loaded gun. The second suspect fled into an apartment building on Nostrand Avenue.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME