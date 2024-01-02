BORO PARK: Thieves On Mopeds Steal Multiple Women’s Purses





Boro Park Shomrim is warning residents to be vigilant of their surroundings following a spree of brazen purse snatchings on Monday night by two moped-riding in Boro Park and surrounding areas.

As reported by the Boro Park Scoop, the first incident occurred at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and McDonald Avenue, where a woman narrowly escaped an attempted purse snatching when two individuals on a moped raced by, attempting to seize her pocketbook. The victim managed to hang on to her belongings, successfully thwarting the robbery.

The criminal duo struck once more, this time at the corner of 45th Street and 15th Avenue, where they swiftly made off with another woman’s pocketbook.

A third woman walking near McDonald Avenue and Webster Avenue fell victim to a similar crime, with the culprits wrestling her purse away.

Shomrim are assisting the NYPD as they investigate and attempt to identify the culprits.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)