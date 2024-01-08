Joe Biden Accused Of Going “Full Hitler” In Criticizing Donald Trump [VIDEO]





“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade accused Joe Biden of going “full Hitler” in a recent speech criticizing former President Donald Trump.

Discussing a Washington Post report, Kilmeade highlighted former President Barack Obama’s concerns about Trump’s re-electability and his efforts to bolster Biden’s campaign. “They obviously got some first-hand information that Obama really went into Joe Biden to try to get him to understand the power of Donald Trump,” Kilmeade remarked. He referenced Obama’s apparent animation over the 2024 election and Trump’s potential return to power, noting, “He says people are underestimating his popularity.”

Kilmeade also touched on the perceived ineffectiveness of the Biden administration’s recent campaigns. “If you look at some of the experts, they’re saying they spent $40 million to sell Bidenomics over the summer — it lost ground,” he said. “They tried to sell democracy— It’s losing ground.”

The “Fox & Friends” host then moved to the crux of his critique, likening Biden’s denouncement of Trump to the tactics of Hitler. “What’s resonating is Trump is unelectable. He is not worthy of the seat. Hence the speech on Friday where the president went full Hitler that Trump is the worst thing ever, will destroy the country,” Kilmeade said.

Kilmeade questioned the timing of Biden’s speech, suggesting that the impact of such strong rhetoric might wane over time. “But why, If you believe that, why would you do that in January? Knowing that we’re going to hear the same thing for nine months? By the time May comes up, we’re not going to hear this,” he argued, implying that such messaging could lead to voter fatigue by the time of the elections.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)