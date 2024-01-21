Misaskim Advocates for the Community at the Medical Examiner’s Office

For years, Misaskim has been working with the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) — educating, advocating, and establishing protocols concerning Jewish burial procedures.

Last Thursday, Misaskim was invited to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York City. The Medical Examiner’s Office runs periodical meetings with their staff for training and updates, and this time, the topic was religious beliefs. Meyer Weill and Yitzchok Grossman of Misaskim attended the meeting. Mr. Weill gave a presentation explaining the Jewish customs related to death. He emphasized the importance of a timely burial and burying as much as possible.

The role of the Medical Examiner is important in cases where the cause of death is unclear and an autopsy may be warranted, but not permitted by Jewish law. Working with Misaskim, medical examiners often engage in less invasive procedures in compliance with Jewish law. In addition, New York City medical examiners are sensitive to issues like Shabbos and the importance of a timely burial.

Misaskim thanks Mayor Adam’s office for coordinating this meeting — Joe Eisdorfer, Senior Advisor to Mayor Adams, Fred Kreizman, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit, and Moshe Davis, Senior Jewish Liaison to the Mayor.

Misaskim extends a special thanks to the Medical Examiner’s Office for having them, and for their sensitivity and cooperation with Misaskim when needed — Dr. Jason Graham, MD, Chief Medical Examiner of New York City, and Dr. Michele Slone, MD, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner. Misaskim is humbled by, and grateful for, the kindness and respect they continuously demonstrate for Jewish traditions.

