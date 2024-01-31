WACKJOB: Anti-Israel Squad Member Rep. Jamaal Bowman Spread Insane 9/11 Conspiracies

Far-left, anti-Israel Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who represents New York’s Bronx and Westchester County in the House, was revealed this week to have promulgated wild conspiracy theories regarding the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks during his tenure as a high school principal.

Bowman, who is part of the progressive “Squad” alongside Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Presley, and Cori Bush – who is under federal investigation – managed a blog where he expressed skepticism about the official narratives of the 9/11 attacks. According to reports by the Daily Beast, Bowman’s blog suggested that World Trade Center Building 7’s collapse was the result of a controlled demolition. He also questioned the impact of hijacked Flights 93 and 77, arguing that they caused minimal damage and left scant debris.

In his writings, Bowman implicated Osama bin Laden as a scapegoat to justify the war in Afghanistan, despite bin Laden’s admission of orchestrating the attacks. Official investigations have clarified that Building 7 collapsed due to fires ignited by debris from the Twin Towers, and that Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, resulting in significant casualties. Flight 93, meanwhile, went down in rural Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to overcome the hijackers, leading to the deaths of all onboard.

Bowman promoted films like “Loose Change” and “Zeitgeist” on his blog, both of which are known for their conspiracy theories regarding the 9/11 attacks.

“Well over a decade ago, as I was debating diving into a doctoral degree, I explored a wide range of books, films, and articles across a wide swath of the political spectrum and processed my thoughts in a personal blog that few people ever read,” a statement from Bowman responding to the revelation reads.

“I don’t believe anything that these cranks have said, and my life’s work has proven that. As a Congressman, I’ve written a Congressional Resolution condemning a dangerous conspiracy theory, I’ve stood up to MAGA extremists, and I’ve called out the endless [expletive] of the far-right,” his statement says.

“I regret posting anything about any of these people. Anyone who looks at my work today knows where I stand.”

In 2015, Bowman also made headlines for comparing standardized tests in public schools to slavery and racial segregation, highlighting his long-standing insanity when it comes to contentious issues.

