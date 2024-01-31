Shin Bet Busts Hamas Attempt To Make Israelis Explosives Couriers

The Shin Bet security has unveiled a sinister Hamas plot that employed deceptive tactics through fake social media profiles to enlist unwitting Israelis in the delivery of weapons intended for use in terror attacks within Israel.

This operation, which commenced before the conflict in the Gaza Strip, was executed by Hamas’s so-called West Bank headquarters, a unit dedicated to orchestrating terror activities against Israel from the West Bank.

The breakthrough came on December 18, when the IDF launched a raid on a site in Gaza linked to the Hamas unit. During the operation, they seized critical documents and computers that laid bare the extent of the terror group’s ambitions to carry out attacks from the West Bank, according to the Shin Bet.

Startlingly, one of the seized documents exposed a disconcerting revelation – Hamas operatives based in Gaza had established contact with Jewish Israelis residing in the Jerusalem area. In September 2023, these individuals were recruited by Hamas operatives, who masqueraded behind fake social media profiles. Their mission: to facilitate deliveries within Israel and the West Bank, as confirmed by the Shin Bet.

Significantly, several other Jewish Israelis were drawn into the sinister web of deception, all engaging with Hamas operatives through these fabricated online personas, posing as Israeli expatriates seeking assistance with deliveries. The Shin Bet’s investigation revealed that these fake Facebook profiles actively posted in various groups across the country, soliciting delivery assistance.

Once initial contact was established, the Shin Bet asserts that communication shifted to WhatsApp, where Hamas operatives meticulously guided their unsuspecting victims in executing their assigned delivery tasks. The operatives maintained a strict policy of only using text-based messaging and refrained from making calls, further concealing their identities.

The victims, under the manipulation of Hamas, were coerced into delivering seemingly innocuous items, receiving cash payments, procuring gifts, and leaving them at specified addresses without any coordination with the supposed recipients. Among the disturbing locations where these victims dropped off items were a shul, a cemetery, and several residences.

The Shin Bet’s assessment is chilling – Hamas operatives sought to groom these unwitting victims to transport seemingly benign items, only to later exploit them to unknowingly transport weapons or explosive devices to terror cells operating within Israel. Alternatively, these individuals might have been used to place such deadly payloads in public areas and other strategic sites selected by the terror group.

