WATCH: Guardian Angels Tackle Shoplifter Live On Hannity As Curtis Sliwa Blasts NYC Mayor Adams’ Immigrant Policies

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa blasted New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Fox News’ “Hannity” show over a pilot program that provides prepaid credit cards to migrant families.

“I’m his No. 1 hater. Join the Curtis Sliwa Haters Club of Eric Adams, who is single-handedly destroying this city by giving illegal aliens everything,” Sliwa said, highlighting his frustration with the mayor’s policies towards migrants. He expressed outrage over the generosity of the program, saying, “They arrive in our city, imagine, you check in your hotel, you get concierge service, and bam! You get a $1,000 debit card that you can use for the whole month.”

Sliwa, who unsuccessfully ran as the Republican mayoral nominee against Adams in 2021, criticized the mayor for prioritizing migrants over veterans, the homeless, and emotionally disturbed individuals. “This mayor just doesn’t seem to get it. He takes care of the illegal aliens, and forsakes his own people.”

During the live broadcast, Guardian Angels members were seen intervening to apprehend a man accused of shoplifting near the interview site. “Our guys have just taken down one of the migrant guys right here on the corner, 42nd and Seventh,” Sliwa said as the situation unfolded on camera.

The altercation led to the man being taken into police custody, with Sliwa quipping, “He’s sucking concrete, the cops scraped him off the asphalt, he’s on his way to jail, but they’ll cut him loose.”

The NYPD later confirmed the man was issued a summons for disorderly conduct, having attempted to disrupt the live interview and causing public alarm.

Despite backlash, Mayor Adams defended the $53 million program at a state legislative budget hearing.

“We’re not giving people American Express cards,” Adams said. “We found that the food delivery service that we set up during the emergency — we could find a better way to do it in our belief that we want to cut 20% of the migrant costs. So, we have a pilot project with 500 people that we are giving them food cards, so instead of a debit card, instead of having to deliver food, and have people eat food — we were seeing wasting food — they’re now able to get their own food, that is going to be spent $12 a day.”

