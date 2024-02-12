Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby Gets His Role Expanded


John Kirby, President Joe Biden’s national security spokesman, is getting an expanded role at the White House, according to a U.S. official.

Kirby will have a new title, White House national security communications adviser, and will be named an assistant to the White House, the official said Sunday. The official was not authorized to speak about an appointment that has not been publicly announced and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Details of the expanded role were first reported by Reuters.

Kirby came to the White House in 2022 as the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, not long after Karine Jean-Pierre was named White House press secretary, after the departure of former press secretary Jen Psaki. Previously, the NSC didn’t have anyone in such a role.

He will run a separate team from the national security press team that will coordinate information across agencies, the official said.

Kirby is a retired U.S. Navy admiral and has been valued in the administration for publicly navigating thorny foreign policy questions with ease. He has also served as the top spokesman at the Pentagon and the State Department during the Obama administration. Under Biden, Kirby has been a regular fixture in the White House press briefing room. His presence in briefings will continue.

(AP)



